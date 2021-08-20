Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Defender Michael Smith wants to see Hearts bounce back against Aberdeen

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 5:26 pm
Michael Smith, left, is keen to bounce back (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts defender Michael Smith feels it is imperative for them to bounce back from their Celtic Park disappointment and show they can compete with Aberdeen.

Robbie Neilson’s side saw their 100 per cent record this season come to an end in their seventh match as they went down 3-2 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead.

The score line flattered Hearts to an extent and Smith wants to get the performance out of their system when the Dons visit Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

Hearts are looking to make their mark after a season out of the top flight and know they will have to get results against the likes of Aberdeen if they are to achieve their aims.

Smith said: “It’s massive for us this week. We have started the league well and went into the cup game on Sunday against Celtic high and we were below par there.

“So this week it’s about a reaction from us. Aberdeen have been up the top end of the table for however many years now and we are looking to compete against teams like that. So it’s a huge game for both of us.

“Games against Aberdeen are always a bit fiery and we have got to go out and embrace that and, with a packed Tynecastle, we will hopefully put on a show for the fans and come out with the victory.”

