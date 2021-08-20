Ajax’s Bob Marley inspired kit and Broad’s wheelchair – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Ajax released their Bob Marley inspired third kit.

Rise up this mornin’, smile with the rising sun. Introducing our new 21/22 third jersey, inspired by our collective love for @BobMarley and his Three Little Birds. pic.twitter.com/YiPUS7AR19 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 20, 2021

Don't worry about a thing… ❤️💛💚 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 20, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum missed the team bus.

How I got to the stadium last matchday ⚡😜 Travelling regularly tonight 😉 #allezparis #matchday 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/eYLZl9S9Tu — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 20, 2021

Another new signing for Arsenal.

Karim Benzema signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Liverpool supported Fabinho after the midfielder’s father died.

You'll Never Walk Alone, Fabinho ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rVZMmB6jq6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2021

Harry Maguire was in good spirits.

Emiliano Buendia was looking forward to the Villa Park experience.

Cricket

Stuart Broad went for a ride.

Eoin Morgan signed off from the Hundred.

Sarah Taylor reflected on her last Hundred appearance.

KP had a relaxing morning.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu is enjoying her winning run in Chicago.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow’s book was a best seller.