Ajax’s Bob Marley inspired kit and Broad’s wheelchair – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 5:40 pm
Stuart Broad is sidelined with a calf injury (Tim Goode/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 20.

Football

Ajax released their Bob Marley inspired third kit.

Georginio Wijnaldum missed the team bus.

Another new signing for Arsenal.

Karim Benzema signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Liverpool supported Fabinho after the midfielder’s father died.

Harry Maguire was in good spirits.

Emiliano Buendia was looking forward to the Villa Park experience.

Cricket

Stuart Broad went for a ride.

Eoin Morgan signed off from the Hundred.

Sarah Taylor reflected on her last Hundred appearance.

KP had a relaxing morning.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu is enjoying her winning run in Chicago.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow’s book was a best seller.

