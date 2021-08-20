Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stoke sign Romaine Sawyers on loan from West Brom

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 5:55 pm
Romaine Sawyers has found his first-team opportunities limited under new West Brom boss Valerien Ismael (Tim Keeton/PA)
Stoke have completed the signing of midfielder Romaine Sawyers on loan from West Brom for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old St Kitts and Nevis international could be involved in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home match against Nottingham Forest.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: “Romaine is a player who has great experience of football at the top end of the Championship and has enjoyed promotion success with West Brom, so he certainly knows his way around this division.

“He will be an excellent addition to our squad and we are delighted to have him on board for the remainder of the season.”

Sawyers started his career with the Baggies but left for Walsall in the summer of 2013 before moving on to Brentford and then returning to The Hawthorns in 2019.

Last season, Sawyers made 19 Premier League appearances, but he has found first-team opportunities limited under new West Brom boss Valerien Ismael.

