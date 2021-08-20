Hearts to check on Andy Halliday before clash with Aberdeen

Andy Halliday hopes to be fit for Hearts’ cinch Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

The midfielder was forced off with a knock halfway through his side’s defeat at Celtic Park.

Robbie Neilson will also assess fitness issues for Gary Mackay-Steven and Josh Ginnelly while Armand Gnanduillet could return after missing the Celtic game for personal reasons.

The Dons will be without Andy Considine and Ryan Hedges.

Considine was carried off with a knee injury during the European defeat by Qarabag and Hedges remains out with a hamstring problem.

Both players will be properly assessed next week.