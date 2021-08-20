Motherwell clash comes too soon for Livingston quartet

Livingston manager David Martindale has a couple of players back in training but Saturday’s visit of Motherwell might come too soon.

Tom Parkes is back running, Ben Williamson has returned from Covid-19 and both Cristian Montano and Adam Lewis are getting closer to comebacks.

Jackson Longridge has run off the knock that forced him off against St Mirren as Keaghan Jacobs made his return from a 17-month absence.

Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia (both knee) remain out and player/assistant manager Marvin Bartley serves another two-match ban after falling foul of SFA rules by taking his place in the dugout for the original suspension.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander declared he would have a similar squad for the trip to West Lothian.

Stephen O’Donnell missed last week’s defeat by Dundee through illness and Kevin van Veen sat out the game with a back problem.