Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Callum Davidson will leave it late no name St Johnstone team

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 6:15 pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will assess players who are carrying knocks and niggles ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United.

Some players could be taken out of the team as a precaution with Thursday’s second leg against LASK to follow.

David Wotherspoon is due to get out of self-isolation but Sunday’s game may come too soon for him to start.

Wales and Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt could feature for the visitors after moving to Tannadice on loan.

Louis Appere is pushing for a comeback for United.

Long-term absentees Mark Connolly and Declan Glass (both knee) remain out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal