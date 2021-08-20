Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Fulham sign Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz from Flamengo

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 7:32 pm
Fulham have signed young Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz from Flamengo (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Fulham have signed striker Rodrigo Muniz from Brazilian club Flamengo for an undisclosed fee.

Muniz, 20, has signed a five-year deal at Craven Cottage, with the Sky Bet Championship club holding an option to extend by a further year.

“I am pleased about this new challenge,” Muniz told the official Fulham website.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in Europe, in a league like the Championship, and I’m very motivated to do a great job.

“Fulham is a very important club in England with much history. They presented me with an excellent proposal and a career project that was fundamental in my decision.

“Fulham is a traditional club in England, over 140 years old, and had great players who made their careers in different teams worldwide. It has a sensational structure and a passionate crowd.

“Marco Silva is a great coach, young and with great potential. He likes to work with young athletes, and I know that I will evolve a lot with him daily, together with my team-mates.”

Club owner Tony Khan said: “I’m very happy to welcome Rodrigo Muniz to the Fulham family, he’s an exciting young player with great potential and attributes that make him capable of scoring a variety of goals.

“Rodrigo will strengthen our squad, and there was strong competition against other clubs that were interested in signing him in this window, so I’m delighted that he’s joining us now as we continue working to earn promotion this season.”

Muniz began his career at Desportivo Brasil before joining Flamengo in 2018.

