Hibernian sign Hull forward James Scott on season-long loan

Hibernian have signed former Motherwell forward James Scott on loan from Hull.

The versatile attacker has signed a season-long deal and will go into the squad for the cinch Premiership encounter against Dundee on Sunday.

“I’m really happy to bring James to Hibernian for the season,” Hibs head coach Jack Ross said.

“He is a young player with enormous potential, and we believe we can help him achieve that, which in turn means he can deliver for us on the pitch.

“James is able to play anywhere across the front line and I am excited to both welcome him to the club and begin working with him.

“Finally, the support from Ron (Gordon) and the senior management at the club is greatly appreciated as we continue to try and drive forward.”

Scott scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Motherwell before joining Hull in a seven-figure deal in January 2020.

The Scotland Under-21 international suffered an injury in his first training session and did not play until football resumed after the first lockdown.

He has scored four goals in 36 appearances for Hull, most of which have come off the bench, and helped the Tigers to the Sky Bet League One title last season.

The signing comes in the wake of an Achilles injury to Christian Doidge, which is set to keep the Hibs striker out for the rest of 2021.