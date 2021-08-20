Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Raith apologise after Dunfermline match is abandoned due to power cut

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 10:06 pm
The match at Stark’s Park was abandoned (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Raith have apologised after their cinch Championship match at home to Dunfermline was abandoned due to a power cut.

The match at Stark’s Park, which was goalless, was called off after just 15 minutes.

Raith said in a statement: “The club would like to apologise to everyone impacted by the abandonment of tonight’s fixture.

“This was due to an electrical issue which, as of yet, is unresolved.

“Electrical engineers are still looking to identify the root cause of why the power failure affected certain areas of the stadium.

“It was due to this power issue that floodlights, fire alarms, smoke alarms, stand and concourse lighting as well as electrical supply into parts of the ground failed.”

The club said the Police Scotland match commander ruled that the match could not continue for safety reasons.

