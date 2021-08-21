Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

James McPake urges Dundee to get crowd going against Hibernian

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 9:03 am
James McPake wants to hear Dundee fans cheering on Sunday (Ian Rutherford/PA)
James McPake wants to hear Dundee fans cheering on Sunday (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Boss James McPake wants to hear Dundee fans make all the noise when Hibernian visit Dens Park in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

The Taysiders responded to their thrashing at Celtic by producing a fine performance in their home Premier Sports Cup win over Motherwell last week.

McPake, a former Hibs captain, wants to build on that victory against Jack Ross’ men.

He said: “We are always confident in this group, they are resilient, great character and great experience, mixed with youth and energy.

“But we are also facing a very good Hibs side who have maximum points and who have had a fantastic start to the season.

“I have huge respect for their manager and the job he has done there.

“I know that club very well and I know how hard it is to go and perform at that club, the demands on that club and the Hibs players know that as well.

“So they are performing for Jack and doing well.

“But our players are performing as well and they bounced back after a real sore one at Parkhead and deservedly won a fantastic cup tie last week.

“We got the crowd excited and we need to do the same on Sunday.

“There are going to be a lot more fans here and a good away crowd as well which has the makings of a good atmosphere. We need to make sure the noise is coming from the Dundee fans.

“To do that, we need to be attacking, playing football in Hibs’ half, making chances and scoring opportunities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal