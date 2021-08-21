Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson eager for another full house against Aberdeen

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 9:38 am
Tynecastle is set for a full house again (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson cannot wait to experience a full Tynecastle again as he looks forward to a showdown with fellow high-flyers Aberdeen.

The game will herald the return of unlimited crowds, save for the area directly above the dugouts where substitutes are still sitting socially distanced.

Hearts were roared on by about 5,000 fans in their opening cinch Premiership victory against Celtic but could have close to four times that number when the Dons visit on Sunday with a section reserved for travelling fans.

Neilson’s last involvement in a capacity crowd at Tynecastle was when his side beat Rangers in November 2016 to move second in the Premiership, before he departed for MK Dons.

“I am just desperate to see the full house, it will be brilliant to have that atmosphere in the stadium,” he said. “It’s been a long, long time.

“It’s a great game to be involved in, Aberdeen are flying high at the moment like we are.

“It’s two teams that are coming to win the game. It’s going to be a great atmosphere and I’m looking forward to it.

“Obviously Rangers, Celtic, Hibs are massive games for us but Aberdeen is in that same context as well.”

