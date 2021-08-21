Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Wednesday’s resilience in win at Rotherham impresses boss Darren Moore

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 4:20 pm
Darren Moore liked what he saw from his team at Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Moore liked what he saw from his team at Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised his side’s toughness as they claimed a 2-0 win at Rotherham.

The Sky Bet League One derby swung Wednesday’s way in the second half with goals from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Moore had goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to thank at the break as he kept up their run of five clean sheets on the bounce with a stunning penalty save.

Rotherham had dominated the first half but Northern Ireland stopper Peacock-Farrell kept out Kieran Sadlier’s penalty after Callum Paterson had brought down Joshua Kayode.

Wednesday made them pay with two second half goals to seal a third successive win in their bid to return to the Championship at the first attempt.

The first goal came when Paterson broke clear down the right flank and squared for Kamberi to smash in at the back post.

Gregory made the result secure as he followed in Dennis Adeniran’s weak shot which goalkeeper Viktor Johansson inexplicably lost control of.

Moore said: “I am pleased to get the three points. That is always first and foremost.

“I thought it was a pulsating derby but I think the most pleasing thing to me was the resolute defending and the commitment shown by the players.

“I thought everybody played their part. Every single one of them did their job.

“Once we got the second goal it was about us doing our jobs.

“The penalty was the crucial moment in the game and it was a great save by Bailey. We thought the contact was outside of the box – but still it wasn’t a missed penalty – it was a save.

“It was a turning point in the game. What I was most pleased with was that the players didn’t let it affect them. They settled down and we spoke at half-time about resetting.”

Rotherham manager Warne said: “Apart from the last 20 minutes, I was really pleased.

“We were the better team first half. The penalty miss before half time was a big thing.

“His (Peacock-Farrell’s) was a really impressive performance and he deserved his clean sheet. You go in at half-time all square and it gives them a lift.

“I believed we were going to score an equaliser.

“When the second goal goes in, which was a rare mistake, the lads just looked a little bit beaten, truth be told.

“I think they felt a little bit sorry for themselves and I don’t know if they had a real belief that they would get back into it. But up to then I thought we were really good.

“It was a good performance but ultimately it’s the scoreline that matters.”

