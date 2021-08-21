Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tyler Burey on target again as Hartlepool make it back-to-back home wins

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:03 pm
Tyler Burey scored again for Hartlepool (Simon Marper/PA)
Tyler Burey scored again for Hartlepool (Simon Marper/PA)

Tyler Burey scored for the second successive game to set Hartlepool on their way to a 2-0 win over Walsall.

The Saddlers, who have collected just one point from the opening 12 available in Sky Bet League Two, struggled to get going until it was too late at Victoria Park.

It was Pools who took advantage of the main first-half chance. Millwall loanee Burey, who had not scored a professional goal until last week, brilliantly turned and beat defender Ash Taylor before side-footing inside the top-right corner from a relatively tight angle.

That arrived in the 23rd minute and Hartlepool stayed in front despite goalkeeper Ben Killip having to make a flying save to keep out a header from Conor Wilkinson.

Captain Nicky Featherstone, a former Walsall player, made sure of a second home win since returning to the EFL in the 57th minute, converting a penalty awarded when Gavan Holohan’s shot hit the arm of Taylor.

David Ferguson, Will Goodwin and Reagan Ogle all went close for the home side but they had already done enough to beat Matthew Taylor’s side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal