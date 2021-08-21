Exeter thrash Bristol Rovers after flying start

Exeter hammered a dire Bristol Rovers 4-1 with a devastating first-half display in which they scored all of their goals.

Exeter made a superb start and opened the scoring inside three minutes. Padraig Amond’s shot was saved by James Belshaw and Matt Jay finished the rebound from close range.

It was 2-0 after 15 minutes and it was Jay again, the diminutive frontman getting across his man and brilliantly turning in Josh Key’s low cross from 10 yards.

The rampant hosts added a third goal in the 22nd minute when a superb move ended with Jevani Brown crossing for Tim Dieng to nod in from close range.

That was the cue for some of Rovers’ 1,200-strong support to head for the exits, while many more left when Harry Kite curled a beauty into the corner from 20 yards after 24 minutes.

It could have been more as Exeter missed some clear-cut chances while a Paul Coutts shot, saved by Cam Dawson, was as good as it got for Rovers in a dreadful first half.

Jay was denied his hat-trick by a superb save by Belshaw immediately after the restart as Exeter sought more goals.

Rovers pulled a goal back in the 70th minute when Sam Finley curled a wonderful shot into the top corner from 25 yards, but it was no more than scant consolation for the well-beaten Pirates.