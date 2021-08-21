Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jos Buttler to miss IPL resumption with Rajasthan Royals for birth of child

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:12 pm
England’s Jos Buttler will miss the rest of the IPL as he awaits the birth of his second child (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jos Buttler will be absent when the Indian Premier League resumes next month as the England wicketkeeper-batsman and his wife prepare for the birth of their second child.

Buttler is set to be unavailable for the remainder of Rajasthan Royals’ campaign, which will run from September 19 to October 15 in the United Arab Emirates.

The Royals tweeted on Saturday: “Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can’t wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily.”

The franchise had already been resigned to being without the injured Jofra Archer, with England team-mate Ben Stokes’ participation shrouded in doubt.

Stokes has taken an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing and rest the left index finger which he broke in the IPL earlier this year.

The IPL was suspended in May amid an exponential rise of Covid-19 cases in India, with 31 of the 60 matches still to be played before it was announced later in the month the rest of the competition would be switched to the UAE.

Buttler amassed 254 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.28 and strike-rate of 153.01 before the IPL was halted, and registered his maiden Twenty20 century with a supreme 124 off 64 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Royals announced later on Saturday they had signed New Zealand wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips.

