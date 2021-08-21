Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Derby stand firm to earn point against Middlesbrough in game of few chances

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:13 pm
Derby and Middlesbrough played out a goalless draw at Pride Park (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby earned a second clean sheet in four days when they held Middlesbrough to a 0-0 draw at Pride Park.

The experience of Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies helped keep the visitors out in a game of few chances.

Kelle Roos saved well from Uche Ikpeazu and Jonny Howson but Derby, operating under a transfer embargo, showed character and spirit to follow up the midweek win at Hull.

Louie Sibley was denied by an excellent save from Joe Lumley, who also had to be alert to push away a free-kick from Max Bird.

Derby forced a couple of corners which came to nothing before Ikpeazu made a powerful run which was halted just outside the area.

Middlesbrough stretched Derby’s defence in the 18th minute when Anfernee Dijksteel whipped in a dangerous cross from the right but no one in a red shirt could get on the end of it.

Derby responded with a good move up the Boro left in the 21st minute that ended with Craig Forsyth getting in a shot that was easily dealt with by Lumley before the visitors had the best chance so far three minutes later.

A free-kick flashed across the six-yard box to Ikpeazu who turned inside and struck a low shot that Roos saved with his legs.

Derby won a free-kick in the 31st minute when Lee Peltier was booked for tripping Graeme Shinnie 25 yards out and Bird beat the defensive wall only for Lumley to turn the ball behind.

Bird had another chance in the 33rd minute when he got in on the left and drove in a low shot which Lumley blocked before Boro cleared.

Derby were getting in some good positions and Bird played in Sam Baldock in the 42nd minute but his shot from a tight angle was saved by Lumley.

Ikpeazu made another strong run at the start of the second half but his low shot lacked the power to trouble Roos.

Lumley had to make an excellent save in the 55th minute when he dived full length to his right to palm away a Sibley shot and Roos did similarly well in the 63rd minute when he parried Howson’s header at the back post.

Boro had created few clear chances in the game and they fashioned another in the 84th minute when Marc Bola swung in a cross that Matt Crooks headed against the top of the bar, but that was the last opening of the game.

