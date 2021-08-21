Late drama at Bramall Lane as Levi Colwill goal sees Huddersfield sink Blades

Huddersfield recorded a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United following a goal from Levi Colwill, after Billy Sharp looked to have rescued a point for the hosts earlier in added time.

Josh Koroma gave Huddersfield the lead midway through the second half at Bramall Lane before late goals from Sharp and Colwill made it a thrilling finish to the Sky Bet Championship contest.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic made five changes following the 4-0 midweek thumping at West Brom, calling up Wes Foderingham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Ben Davies, who were all making their league debut for the Blades. Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster were also recalled.

Huddersfield made a lively start to the game with Sorba Thomas posing a threat down the left-hand side.

The promising start made by the visitors silenced the home crowd, who were looking for an improvement after previously seeing three winless games.

McBurnie got on the end of a cross from Chris Basham as United started to grow into the game, but the striker’s header went wide.

Davies then tried a shot from distance which cleared the bar, then

Brewster fired in a low shot which goalkeeper Lee Nicholls gathered as McBurnie waited to pounce.

McBurnie was involved again shortly before the break when he tried an overhead kick, forcing Nicholls to get down low to his right and turn the ball wide of the post.

There was a double substitution for Huddersfield around the hour-mark with Fraizer Campbell and Harry Toffolo replacing Danny Ward and Scott High.

Koroma dispossessed Sander Berge and tried a shot for the visitors, which lacked power and direction.

Campbell threatened on the edge of the area, but Norrington-Davies was alert to the danger and snuffed out the danger.

Jokanovic made a change in attack with Sharp coming on in place of Brewster.

Koroma broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, firing into the net at the second attempt after his first effort was kept out by Foderingham.

Further changes for the hosts saw Norrington-Davies and John Fleck make way for Ben Osborn and David McGoldrick.

Sharp had a chance to level in the 83rd when he fired in a volley from inside the area – but it was straight at Nicholls, who saved comfortably.

Sharp appeared to have rescued the hosts in stoppage time, scoring from close range after a lay off from McGoldrick.

However, hesitant defending from the home side saw Colwill tap in from Toffolo’s low cross to win the contest for Huddersfield.

It means Jokanovic remains without a league win after the first four games of the season.