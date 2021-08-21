Charlton continue slow start to season with home defeat by Wigan

Charlton’s slow start to the Sky Bet League One season continued as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Wigan at The Valley.

The Addicks were under pressure for much of the first half, and Jordan Jones’ header rattled the Charlton crossbar dead on the 10-minute mark following great work on the right from Callum Lang.

The visitors again came close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time when Jones turned provider for Tom Naylor, whose headed effort had to be parried away by Craig MacGillivray in the home goal.

With 15 minutes remaining, Charlie Wyke’s flicked header forced MacGillivray to produce another great one-handed save to keep the scores level, but it was Latics skipper Tendayi Darikwa who nodded home in the 88th minute from a Max Power delivery.

Substitute James McClean then broke away in stoppage time before skipping past MacGillivray to slot in the second.

Following an opening day stalemate, Nigel Adkins’ side are now winless in their opening four fixtures having lost three on the spin.