Max Kretzschmar double seals victory for Woking over Wealdstone

Max Kretzschmar scored twice as Woking claimed a 2-1 opening-day win at Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League.

Woking were in cruise control after Kretzschmar had scored twice in four minutes midway through the first half.

The former Wycombe striker headed home Inih Effiong’s 20th-minute cross to gave the Cardinals the lead.

Kretzschmar soon doubled Woking’s advantage by heading Kyran Lofthouse’s cross into the bottom corner of George Wickens’ net.

Josh Umerah reduced the arrears with a 69th-minute header, but Wealdstone could not find an equaliser despite applying fierce late pressure on the visitors’ goal.