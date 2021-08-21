Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Late Joe Sbarra strike earns Solihull point against Wrexham

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:19 pm
Joe Sbarra’s double denied Wrexham an opening-day win (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Joe Sbarra’s double denied Wrexham an opening-day win (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wrexham were denied a winning start in the National League after Joe Sbarra’s stoppage-time strike rescued a 2-2 draw for Solihull Moors.

Hopes are high the Dragons can challenge for automatic promotion following the takeover by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds earlier this year.

Phil Parkinson’s new-look side, which included sensational summer signing Paul Mullin, looked destined for all three points until they were denied late on.

Sbarra’s superb 25-yard strike put the hosts ahead but quick-fire goals from Mullin and David Jones turned the game on its head.

Marcus Dewhurst, on his Moors debut, brought down Mullin and the big-money signing, who scored 34 goals last season as Cambridge won promotion from League Two, picked himself up to open his account for Wrexham from the penalty spot after 26 minutes.

Jones then put Parkinson’s team in front with a screamer from the edge of the penalty area before the half-hour.

Dewhurst twice denied Mullin further goals in the second half before Solihull had a good late chance to snatch an equaliser but Kyle Hudlin’s low shot was straight at goalkeeper Christian Dibble.

It looked like Moors’ chance had gone but Sbarra poked the ball home for his second goal of the game deep into seven minutes of added-on time after Wrexham failed to clear a corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal