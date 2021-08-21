Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021
Sport

Alex Pattison’s brace earns Harrogate victory

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:21 pm
Alex Pattison scored both Harrogate goals (Adam Davy/PA)
Alex Pattison made it three goals from two games for his new club Harrogate as his brace secured a 2-1 triumph over Barrow.

Pattison helped Town maintain their 100 per cent start to the League Two season, having failed to net in any of his previous 67 games at Football League level for Wycombe, Yeovil and Middlesbrough.

Former Carlisle striker Offrande Zanzala had earlier given the visitors a 17th-minute lead when he stretched out a leg to meet Patrick Brough’s left-wing cross four yards from goal after Josh Gordon had won the ball in the final third.

But Pattison levelled on the hour when Luke Armstrong pulled the ball back from the right byline and his deflected, edge-of-the-box effort looped high into the air before dropping under the crossbar of Paul Farman, who could only fumble the ball over his line.

The 23-year-old midfielder then settled matters in the 81st minute when he burst through the right channel after exchanging passes with George Thomson and beat Farman with a low 10-yard shot.

