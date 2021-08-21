Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Eoin Doyle marks milestone match with winning goal for Bolton

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:22 pm
Bolton’s Eoin Doyle scored the winning goal (Tim Markland/PA)
Bolton’s Eoin Doyle scored the winning goal (Tim Markland/PA)

Striker Eoin Doyle marked his 50th appearance for the club with a 63rd-minute winner as Bolton defeated previously unbeaten Oxford 2-1 in Sky Bet League One.

The prolific Irishman headed home Josh Sheehan’s corner to give Ian Evatt’s Wanderers back-to-back wins after their midweek success at Lincoln.

Doyle’s second goal of the season came against the run of play. Oxford dominated after half-time looking to regain a lead given to them by Matty Taylor after 11 minutes.

Former Barrow favourite Joel Dixon was regularly in action as Bolton battled to keep out Karl Robinson’s side for a second time.

Taylor’s first goal of the new campaign was hotly disputed by the Trotters who believed the forward’s first touch to take the ball away from Dixon came via his hand.

Bolton eventually levelled after 45 minutes. Oxford’s defence backed off and former West Ham prospect Dapo Afolayan curled in a low right-footed shot from 20 yards for his second goal in three games.

Doyle chipped narrowly wide for 3-1 while Gavin Whyte’s snatched left-footed effort cost Oxford a stoppage-time draw.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal