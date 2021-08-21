Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kane Ferdinand leaves it late to seal Maidenhead victory

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:23 pm
Maidenhead beat Halifax (Peter Byrne/PA)
Maidenhead beat Halifax (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kane Ferdinand scored a last-minute winner for Maidenhead as they beat Halifax 2-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Maidenhead looked the more likely to score in the opening stages, but it was Billy Waters who got the opening goal for the home side in the first half.

Jay Benn broke away down the right and set up Waters, who hit the ball home.

Halifax came close to a second on the cusp of half-time after Harvey Gilmour’s effort flew past the top right-hand corner of the net.

Maidenhead pulled back the equaliser 15 minutes into the second half through midfielder Sam Barratt.

The Shaymen kept pushing for a winner throughout the half, with Jack Senior working well down the left of the pitch to try and provide opportunities.

Maidenhead came close in the final 10 minutes after Remy Clerima had a chance from a corner but the ball was collected by Sam Johnson.

The away side got the winner late into the game when Ferdinand hit the ball into the top corner in the 89th minute to seal the three points.

