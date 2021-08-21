Kane Ferdinand leaves it late to seal Maidenhead victory

Kane Ferdinand scored a last-minute winner for Maidenhead as they beat Halifax 2-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Maidenhead looked the more likely to score in the opening stages, but it was Billy Waters who got the opening goal for the home side in the first half.

Jay Benn broke away down the right and set up Waters, who hit the ball home.

Halifax came close to a second on the cusp of half-time after Harvey Gilmour’s effort flew past the top right-hand corner of the net.

Maidenhead pulled back the equaliser 15 minutes into the second half through midfielder Sam Barratt.

The Shaymen kept pushing for a winner throughout the half, with Jack Senior working well down the left of the pitch to try and provide opportunities.

Maidenhead came close in the final 10 minutes after Remy Clerima had a chance from a corner but the ball was collected by Sam Johnson.

The away side got the winner late into the game when Ferdinand hit the ball into the top corner in the 89th minute to seal the three points.