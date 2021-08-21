Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Vadaine Oliver on the spot as Gillingham overcome Morecambe

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:23 pm
Gillingham’s Vadaine Oliver netted a late winner against Morecambe (John Walton/PA)
Vadaine Oliver’s penalty 11 minutes from time fired Gillingham to their first league victory of the season in a 2-1 defeat of Morecambe.

The Gills opened the scoring after just four minutes when summer signing Mustapha Carayol spectacularly found the top corner from 25 yards after Ben Reeves teed him up from a short free-kick.

Shrimps striker Cole Stockton levelled after 25 minutes with a solo effort that saw him take on three defenders before shooting through the hands of Gills goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Morecambe came close to taking the lead after half-time when Sam Lavelle’s near-post header hit the side-netting.

Substitute Wes McDonald then blazed over after finding space in the Gillingham box.

Captain Kyle Dempsey had a header blocked and Danny Lloyd’s low effort was parried by Morecambe goalkeeper Jokull Andresson as the hosts began to take control.

Former Morecambe striker Oliver won the game for the Gills late on as he sent Andresson the wrong way with his penalty, awarded by referee Tom Nield after Lloyd was tripped by Anthony O’Connor.

