Sam Vokes quick off the mark as Wycombe beat Lincoln

Sam Vokes’ early goal proved to be enough for Wycombe as they made it three league wins out of four in League One this season with a 1-0 victory over Lincoln.

The result kept the Chairboys level at the top with early pace-setters Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth, with last season’s play-off finalists Lincoln unable to bounce back from their quick concession.

Wycombe were ahead inside just three minutes as Vokes headed in Jordan Obita’s cross at the back post, making the most of some hesitancy from Lincoln goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

The Imps almost levelled when Adam Jackson connected with Liam Bridcutt’s lobbed ball into the box, but his downward header was well saved by David Stockdale.

Half-time sub Dan Nlundulu could not quite reach Anthony Scully’s dangerous low ball, before Wycombe’s Nick Freeman sent a fierce shot just over in the early stages of the second half.

Vokes almost gave Wycombe breathing space when his deflected shot looped against a post, but it took Stockdale denying Teddy Bishop from point-blank range to ensure the hosts emerged victorious.