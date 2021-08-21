Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sam Vokes quick off the mark as Wycombe beat Lincoln

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:23 pm
Sam Vokes struck for Wycombe (Nigel French/PA)
Sam Vokes’ early goal proved to be enough for Wycombe as they made it three league wins out of four in League One this season with a 1-0 victory over Lincoln.

The result kept the Chairboys level at the top with early pace-setters Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth, with last season’s play-off finalists Lincoln unable to bounce back from their quick concession.

Wycombe were ahead inside just three minutes as Vokes headed in Jordan Obita’s cross at the back post, making the most of some hesitancy from Lincoln goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

The Imps almost levelled when Adam Jackson connected with Liam Bridcutt’s lobbed ball into the box, but his downward header was well saved by David Stockdale.

Half-time sub Dan Nlundulu could not quite reach Anthony Scully’s dangerous low ball, before Wycombe’s Nick Freeman sent a fierce shot just over in the early stages of the second half.

Vokes almost gave Wycombe breathing space when his deflected shot looped against a post, but it took Stockdale denying Teddy Bishop from point-blank range to ensure the hosts emerged victorious.

