Altrincham ease to opening-day win at Torquay

Loan signing Connor Kirby was on target in Altrincham's 3-1 win at Torquay (Mike Egerton/PA)

Altrincham began their Vanarama National League campaign in style with a 3-1 away win as Torquay showed signs of a play-off final hangover from last season.

Torquay lost out on promotion to the EFL in June as Hartlepool beat them in a penalty shoot-out.

The Gulls still appeared to be feeling sorry for themselves as Altrincham took a two-goal lead inside 19 minutes.

Marcus Dinanga fired the visitors ahead after 14 minutes and loan signing Connor Kirby quickly doubled the lead after superb work from Joel Senior.

Tom Hannigan put through his own net after 74 minutes to give Torquay hope, but a superb strike from defender Toby Mullarkey six minutes from time settled Altrincham nerves.