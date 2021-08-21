Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Altrincham ease to opening-day win at Torquay

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:24 pm
Loan signing Connor Kirby was on target in Altrincham’s 3-1 win at Torquay (Mike Egerton/PA)
Altrincham began their Vanarama National League campaign in style with a 3-1 away win as Torquay showed signs of a play-off final hangover from last season.

Torquay lost out on promotion to the EFL in June as Hartlepool beat them in a penalty shoot-out.

The Gulls still appeared to be feeling sorry for themselves as Altrincham took a two-goal lead inside 19 minutes.

Marcus Dinanga fired the visitors ahead after 14 minutes and loan signing Connor Kirby quickly doubled the lead after superb work from Joel Senior.

Tom Hannigan put through his own net after 74 minutes to give Torquay hope, but a superb strike from defender Toby Mullarkey six minutes from time settled Altrincham nerves.

