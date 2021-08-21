Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scott Robinson bags second-half brace as Kilmarnock take points from Hamilton

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:27 pm
Scott Robinson scored twice in the second half at New Douglas Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scott Robinson scored twice in the second half at New Douglas Park (Richard Sellers/PA)

Leaders Kilmarnock maintained their perfect start to the new cinch Championship season as a second-half brace from Scott Robinson secured a 2-0 win at Hamilton.

The visitors had a few early openings as Stephen McGinn fired the ball over the crossbar before Robinson saw an effort saved.

The Accies, with new head coach Stuart Taylor watching on, threatened in the 25th minute when Joshua Mullin was picked out on the right and his angled drive was parried by Zach Hemming.

But it was the visitors who made the breakthrough on the hour when Brandon Haunstrup lofted the ball across which Robinson headed past Ryan Fulton.

With 20 minutes left, Killie added another on the break when Liam Polworth put Robinson through and the striker curled in his second goal as Hamilton’s winless start continued.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal