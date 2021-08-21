Double Hamer blow for Burton as own goals carry Cambridge to first win

Cambridge claimed a memorable first victory of the Sky Bet League One season with a 3-0 success that ended Burton’s perfect start to the campaign.

Luck was not on the Brewers’ side as they conceded two Tom Hamer own goals after Sam Smith’s heavily deflected opener.

In the 53rd minute Wes Hoolahan teed the ball up to Smith just outside the box, and his effort took a huge deflection and flew into the top corner.

Lucas Akins was wasteful for the visitors on the hour when the ball fell to him at the back post, as he could only scuff an effort straight at Dimi Mitov.

Seventeen minutes from time Cambridge doubled their advantage with another goal created by Hoolahan, whose powerful centre from the left was diverted in for an own goal by Hamer.

Hamer’s horror afternoon was capped with a second own goal in seven minutes as he headed George Williams’ cross in to his own net.

Mitov preserved the Cambridge clean sheet with a miraculous save at the death after Burton had also hit the crossbar.