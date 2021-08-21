Harry Smith strike earns Leyton Orient a point at Carlisle

Harry Smith’s first Leyton Orient goal secured the O’s a 1-1 draw away at Carlisle.

Both sides maintained their unbeaten starts to the League Two season with a battling draw at Brunton Park.

Both teams pushed for a late winner but were forced to settle for a point.

Tristan Abrahams fired the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the ninth minute.

Omar Beckles handled in the box and the striker stepped up to fire the spot-kick into the top corner to give Chris Beech’s side the lead.

Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux did well to keep out Abrahams’ effort from an acute angle later in the half.

Both sides squandered chances in the second half before Orient struck next with 16 minutes to go.

Smith waited for goalkeeper Magnus Norman to close him down before calmly chipping the ball over him to equalise.

It the was visitors who looked most likely to nick a late winner as Norman beat away Theo Archibald’s effort, but it remained level.