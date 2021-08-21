Scunthorpe held to draw by Sutton as wait for win goes on

The wait for a first Sky Bet League Two victory of the season for both Scunthorpe and Sutton goes on after the pair drew 1-1 at the Sands Venue Stadium.

For much of the second half, a well-taken goal from debutant Jake Scrimshaw looked like proving to be the winner for the Iron, although an equaliser from Donovan Wilson six minutes from time deservedly earned Sutton a share of the spoils.

In a game of few clear-cut chances at either end, Scunthorpe looked the brighter of the two teams, though the visitors packed more of a goal threat.

Home goalkeeper Rory Watson denied Omar Bugiel with his legs and saved low to his right to keep out Wilson in the first half, with Lewis Thompson seeing a powerful strike blocked by a resolute Sutton defence.

Six minutes after the break, Scrimshaw – only drafted into the starting line-up because of an injury to Harry Bunn during the warm-up, 24 hours after joining on loan from Bournemouth – finished well with an overhead kick from inside the six-yard box after a header from Thompson had been tipped onto the bar.

Having weathered a nervy few minutes after conceding, Sutton pressed for an equaliser and were rewarded in the 84th minute when substitute Enzio Boldewijn beat his man down the left, crossed and Wilson converted.

In stoppage time, the visitors twice went close to snatching a winner, with Wilson firing over and Craig Eastmond scuffing agonisingly wide.