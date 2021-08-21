Sport Inverness beat Ayr to maintain winning start to league campaign By Press Association August 21, 2021, 5:35 pm Inverness beat Ayr 1-0 for a third straight win in the cinch Championship (Richard Sellers/PA) Inverness maintained their 100 per cent record in the cinch Championship with a 1-0 home victory over Ayr. The game’s decisive moment came after 54 minutes as Manny Duku’s cross was deflected into his own net by Ayr defender Sean McGinty. Ayr were depleted by several positive coronavirus cases and had to soak up early pressure at Caledonian Stadium. Shane Sutherland and Robbie Deas sent openings wide as Inverness pressed. Jordan Houston went close for Ayr with a shot that flashed across goal and Mark McKenzie almost diverted home. Joe Chalmers’ second-half effort also just fell wide of a post, but Inverness held on to claim a third straight league win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stroke of luck favours Caley Thistle as Tom Walsh winner maintains perfect start John Robertson hails ‘outstanding’ players after Caley Thistle get Championship challenge up and running with win over Raith Rovers