Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dagenham stun Stockport to begin season in style

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:37 pm
John Rooney was on target for Stockport in their opening-day defeat (Clive Brunskill/PA)
John Rooney was on target for Stockport in their opening-day defeat (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Dagenham made a flying start to the National League season with an impressive 3-1 win at Stockport.

County, who went close to promotion last term before defeat in the play-offs, went ahead after nine minutes when John Rooney turned home a low cross into the box.

Home goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe made a fine save to deny Paul McCallum as the Daggers looked for an equalising goal before half time.

It arrived after 40 minutes when Will Wright curled a lovely free-kick into the top corner.

Quick-fire goals from Josh Walker and Matt Robinson before the hour mark then turned the game in the Daggers’ favour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal