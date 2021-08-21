Sport Dagenham stun Stockport to begin season in style By Press Association August 21, 2021, 5:37 pm John Rooney was on target for Stockport in their opening-day defeat (Clive Brunskill/PA) Dagenham made a flying start to the National League season with an impressive 3-1 win at Stockport. County, who went close to promotion last term before defeat in the play-offs, went ahead after nine minutes when John Rooney turned home a low cross into the box. Home goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe made a fine save to deny Paul McCallum as the Daggers looked for an equalising goal before half time. It arrived after 40 minutes when Will Wright curled a lovely free-kick into the top corner. Quick-fire goals from Josh Walker and Matt Robinson before the hour mark then turned the game in the Daggers’ favour. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Matt Gray hails Sutton character after Scunthorpe draw Carlos Corberan highlights Terriers’ tenacity after dramatic win at Bramall Lane Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga fire Chesterfield to victory at Aldershot Michael Nottingham goal earns Accrington win at 10-man Crewe