Kyle Jacobs scores at both ends as Queen of the South edge out Morton

Kyle Jacobs scored at both ends in Morton’s 3-2 home defeat to Queen of the South.

Ally Roy’s close-range finish put the visitors in front but Jacobs quickly equalised against his former club just after the half-hour mark following a Reece Lyon corner.

Jacobs went from hero to villain early in the second half with his own goal and Morton had a mountain to climb after 71 minutes when Ruben Soares-Junior struck to give Queens a two-goal cushion.

An own goal by Solomon Brynn saw that lead whittled away to a single goal, but Allan Johnston’s team held on for their first league win of the season.