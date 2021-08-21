Sport Kyle Jacobs scores at both ends as Queen of the South edge out Morton By Press Association August 21, 2021, 5:37 pm Kyle Jacobs scored an own goal against his former club (Jeff Holmes/PA) Kyle Jacobs scored at both ends in Morton’s 3-2 home defeat to Queen of the South. Ally Roy’s close-range finish put the visitors in front but Jacobs quickly equalised against his former club just after the half-hour mark following a Reece Lyon corner. Jacobs went from hero to villain early in the second half with his own goal and Morton had a mountain to climb after 71 minutes when Ruben Soares-Junior struck to give Queens a two-goal cushion. An own goal by Solomon Brynn saw that lead whittled away to a single goal, but Allan Johnston’s team held on for their first league win of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jason Naismith’s late goal wins it for Kilmarnock Substitute Lewis McGrattan rescues point for Morton against Dunfermline Scott Tiffoney fires Partick Thistle to winning start in cinch Championship John Robertson says he would have been disappointed with a point following 1-0 loss to Queen of the South