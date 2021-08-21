Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shrimpers start National League campaign with a win at 10-man King’s Lynn

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:38 pm
Junior Morias was sent off for King’s Lynn as they were beaten by Southend (John Walton/PA)
Southend got their quest for a return to the Football League off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at King’s Lynn.

Sam Dalby scored early as the Shrimpers won the Vanarama National League contest, with Junior Morias sent off for the hosts in the closing stages.

Dalby made the decisive breakthrough when he rolled the ball home from close range after being set up by a Jack Bridge cross.

Southend continued to have their chances into the second half. Rhys Murphy nearly scored a second, with his shot sailing just wide of the post after a volleyed effort, before Dalby poked wide.

The home side had their chances to equalise, with both Pierce Bird and Michael Clunan going close.

However, a bad afternoon for King’s Lynn was compounded six minutes from time when Morias was shown a straight red card for a stamp on Jason Demetriou.

