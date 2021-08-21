Ryan Hardie brace for Plymouth leaves Shrewsbury without a win or goal

Shrewsbury are still waiting for their first win and goal after they were beaten 3-0 by Plymouth.

Ryan Hardie’s brace either side of the break and a Luke Jephcott strike made it four defeats on the bounce for the Shrews and gave the Pilgrims their second win of the campaign.

Striker Sam Cosgrove went close to a home debut goal in the opening 15 minutes, with Shrews much the better side early on.

However, they fell behind for a fifth straight game after 24 minutes as Hardie finished off a neat move to curl the ball beyond Marko Marosi.

Five minutes into the second half it got worse as Hardie squared for Jephcott, who was able to calmly slot the ball home.

Then 25 minutes from time it was three as Plymouth broke with Hardie chipping Marosi to notch his second of the afternoon.

Luke Leahy hit the bar late on for the Shrews but they failed to create any real openings and slipped to another defeat.