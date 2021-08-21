Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ruben Rodrigues at the double as Magpies fly high on day one

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:43 pm
Notts County scored five against Barnet in the first game of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Notts County scored five against Barnet in the first game of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ruben Rodrigues scored twice as Notts County beat Barnet 5-0 in their Vanarama National League opener at 10-man Barnet.

Rodrigues broke the deadlock just after half-time when Dion Kelly-Evans stood the ball up to the back post and the 25-year-old was on hand to head past goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

The Magpies and Rodrigues got their second of the afternoon in the 54th minute as Rodrigues got on the end of another cross, this time from Matt Palmer, to double the away side’s lead.

Callum Roberts was brought down by Josh Doherty in the penalty box with just over 20 minutes to go and he picked himself up to make it 3-0 from the spot, with Doherty dismissed.

Kyle Wootton put the game beyond doubt when he added the fourth with 11 minutes remaining, after Jim O’Brien ran clear and unselfishly teed up the forward.

O’Brien rounded off the scoring in stoppage time as the visitors finished commanding victors at The Hive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal