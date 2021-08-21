Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga fire Chesterfield to victory at Aldershot

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 5:59 pm
Danny Rowe scored Chesterfield’s opener in their 2-0 win over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)
Chesterfield opened their National League campaign with a 2-0 win over Aldershot thanks to second-half strikes from Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga at the EBB Stadium.

The teams went into half-time with the game still scoreless as chances were few and far between in the first period, with a Tshimanga header over the crossbar for the Spireites on the half-hour mark the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

The visitors had to wait until the 73rd minute to take the lead when Jeff King was brought down inside the area and Danny Rowe stepped up to slot the resulting penalty into the bottom right-hand corner.

Tshimanga gave the away side a two-goal cushion just a matter of minutes later when the 24-year-old was put through on goal and beat three defenders before firing home a low effort.

