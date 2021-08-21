Rob Edwards lauds ‘entertaining’ and ‘electric’ Forest Green after latest win

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards hailed his side’s performance as “electric” as they brushed aside Crawley 6-3 to continue their superb start to the season.

Nicky Cadden scored a hat-trick for the hosts with Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young also on the scoresheet as Rovers made it five wins out of five this season, including four in League Two.

A delighted Edwards, whose side are two points clear at the summit, said: “We’ve entertained – very good start and I was pleased with it. We scored too soon and sat back and they got a bit of momentum.

“We were electric, to score six goals and post four straight wins and the lads certainly did well to score four goals in the second half was pleasing.

“The strikers are scoring goals and our left wing-back today got a hat-trick.

“We look a threat going forward and try to play to the players’ strength and I’m really pleased with the whole squad and even the lads who didn’t play.”

Crawley played their part in the nine-goal thriller at The Fully Charged New Lawn, with Jake Hessenthaler twice equalising in the first half before Kwesi Appiah struck a late consolation.

The defeat leaves Town with three points from three games and boss John Yems admits they deserved nothing from the game.

He said: “We got beat up by a very, very good side. We deserved it. It was men against boys. It is hard for the fans who travelled here but we have to learn from it.

“We have to show a little bit more desire and effort. We gave them the game. We have been beaten by a top-of-the-league side.

“We have been beaten for a reason. It shows you what experienced players can bring to your squad.

“We could still be out there now and still not win the game.

“It was like a boxing match. We were trying to knock each other out. We have to be cuter.”