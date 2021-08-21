Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admits Burton were not at their best

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 6:26 pm
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was frustrated by the loss at Cambridge (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was disappointed by the drop in Burton’s performance after the 3-0 defeat at Cambridge.

The Brewers had won their first three matches of the Sky Bet League One season but went down at the Abbey Stadium, courtesy of a heavy deflection for Sam Smith’s opener and two own goals.

Hasselbaink said: “We didn’t play well. If I look at the performance, forget about the goals, it was not a good performance today.

“They were better. The majority of the time we were second to the balls. They played up to their big man and he gave us a lot of trouble, and from there they played.

“We couldn’t really get a foothold in the game and when we got a foothold we didn’t make a difference. Nevertheless we had the better chances, even though we didn’t play well.

“We need to be clinical but it was one of those days where you don’t perform well and things go against you, because the first goal is offside and it’s an easy offside to see.

“Then there are deflections but I believe you make your own luck. If you’re in the right position, your body shape is right, there shouldn’t be a deflection.

“Today was not our best day of performance, and that’s what I look at. Overall the performance was not as good as we can be, or should be.

“We need to be a little bit more mature. If we are not in the game and we can’t score, they don’t score.”

Mark Bonner felt his Cambridge side fully merited their three points, even taking into the account the nature of their goals.

“I don’t buy that it’s lucky at all,” he said after the game. “We were the better team, we deserved the win, and in the end I felt it was fairly comfortable and controlled. We were very good.

“I think we’ve had a good week, to take four points out of those three games in the last seven days.

“I thought we were really good value for it, the first half had not so much in it and not a lot of quality but in the second half we took good control and looked a good side.

“For everybody in the ground the first win’s always important because the longer you go without it people get anxious, but they needn’t be. We’ve got a good side and in the four games so far we’ve been really competitive.

“I love the way that at the end, when we gave them a couple of chances, we scrambled to try and keep a clean sheet. That’s the sort of mentality you need in your back four.”

