Bradford boss Derek Adams hails ‘fantastic performance’ at Mansfield

Bradford boss Derek Adams was delighted to see his side come from behind to win 3-2 in a superb advert for League Two football at Mansfield.

A see-saw clash saw the unbeaten Bantams steal a late victory in this meeting between two of the expected promotion heavyweights, with former Mansfield striker Andy Cook the matchwinner in the 87th minute.

“That was a fantastic performance from us from start to finish,” said Adams.

“To come to Mansfield and have more shots on target than them with the firepower they have just showed you how well we played.

“We know the threat Mansfield have – they have bought big over the summer – one of the biggest spenders in the division – and we have dealt well with it.

“They are a fantastic outfit and they have a great manager in Nigel Clough.

“It was a great advert for League Two and having supporters back in makes it even better. The game was end-to-end with a lot of good football on show and both teams looking to get the victory.

“Our following made all the difference today and got us over the line.

“Andy did what he’s done throughout his career. He was the coolest man in the stadium in being able to lift it over the keeper and get the winner.”

Paudie O’Connor’s far-post header had put Bradford ahead from Callum Cooke’s 19th-minute corner.

But Oli Hawkins headed the Stags level after 37 minutes from an excellent Ollie Clarke cross.

Stephen Quinn sent Rhys Oates to the byline to cross and Hawkins smashed home a volley after 52 minutes, but just after the hour Charles Vernam fired an equaliser across Nathan Bishop.

Just when it seemed it would end all square, Bishop got his fingers to a low Vernam shot but Cook was on hand to net the follow-up.

“We didn’t defend well enough today,” said Mansfield boss Clough.

“You score two goals at home you are entitled to get something from the game.

“Two goals was enough in the previous two games which we won, but not today as we defended so ineptly, especially down the right-hand side with (Elliott) Hewitt and (Farrend) Rawson. That’s where all the problems came from.

“People just didn’t do their jobs and I am angry.

“I probably picked the wrong team today. I should have played Kellan Gordon being at home. That was a mistake on my part.

“I think Elliott Hewitt played at Grimsby with the lad that scored and made the third goal and they are obviously very good friends as he’s not tackled him all game!

“First and foremost it was a brilliant League Two game with us attacking for the majority of the game. We didn’t create too many clear-cut chances but we scored two brilliant goals.”