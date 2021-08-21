Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Neil Critchley impressed by Blackpool’s response to take a point at Bournemouth

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 6:36 pm
Neil Critchley was pleased to hit back for a point (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Neil Critchley was pleased to hit back for a point (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Neil Critchley was pleased with Blackpool’s response to going behind at Bournemouth as his side hit back to claim a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw on the south coast.

Dominic Solanke’s first-half brace was cancelled out by goals from James Husband and Jerry Yates just three minutes apart as the Seasiders fought back to draw.

“You fear the worst being 2-0 down away from home against a very good team, but I thought our response to being behind was outstanding,” said Critchley.

“We said at half-time if we could get the next goal then the momentum of the game could change – and it did.

“We didn’t sit deep, we wanted to be on the front foot. It was an entertaining game.”

Inexperience cost Bournemouth and they will look back on this game wondering how they did not win.

It was a chastening experience for young centre-back Zeno Ibsen Rossi in particular, who upended Keshi Anderson for the penalty from which Yates equalised.

“This is a young side, I think we all recognise that. I just don’t think we dealt well with the ebbs and flows of a football match,” said Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

“Emotionally we probably didn’t deal with the game well in those moments. What brings you through those moments is having experience of those moments.”

Experience has arrived at the Vitality Stadium in the shape of 35-year-old Gary Cahill, who Parker must be desperate to get match fit.

“Those experiences are something that Gary would have felt in his long career – when you’re on cloud nine and then the game turns – he can push and drive others along.”

Bournemouth needed just six minutes to take the lead as Junior Stanislas drove infield and fed Solanke, who finished precisely into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

Critchley’s side found themselves two down when Solanke glanced home his second of the game.

Blackpool found a way back as James Husband bundled in from close range and incredibly the visitors were level just three minutes later after Rossi bundled over Anderson and Yates confidently converted the spot-kick.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal