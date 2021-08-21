Harrogate boss Simon Weaver: Alex Pattison is hungry for goals

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver believes match-winning midfielder Alex Pattison is hungry for goals.

Town’s summer signing made it three goals from two games, having arrived at Wetherby Road without appearing on the scoresheet in his first 67 outings at Football League level.

Pattison’s second-half brace cancelled out Offrande Zanzala’s 17th-minute opener for Barrow as Harrogate marked a successful return to action after they were forced into isolation due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club following their 3-2 season-opening win against Rochdale.

On Pattison’s impact, Weaver said: “Alex wants to get goals. He’s hungry for them.

“He’s got three in two games now and that bodes well for the team. He got a lot of goals in the youth team at Middlesbrough and, since then, his chances to get that going in senior football have been sporadic.

“But we always knew he had it in him to add goals to his game and he has a lot of energy and explosive pace. He had a bit of help for his first goal, but we were on the receiving end of four or five deflections in pre-season and, even though there’s nothing to play for then, it’s still frustrating.

“I’d rather benefit from one when there are points at stake.”

Harrogate’s comeback was sparked by Lloyd Kerry’s 59th-minute introduction as a third midfielder for the hosts, with Weaver adding: “There was a lack of fluency in moments and we’ve had that before with Barrow.

“It can turn into a bitty affair, where you’re looking to string five or six passes together. But we changed to three in midfield to build momentum and found a way to win the game.

“We won’t be getting carried away, but we can celebrate winning after a trying fortnight.”

Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper, meanwhile, was annoyed by lapses he felt cost his team the lead and then a share of the spoils.

He said: “I’ve spoken to players and it’s all about how you react to setbacks. I also have to tell them the truth and there were a lot of mistakes made by us out there.

“I felt confident and really comfortable at 1-0 up but, at half-time, I said to the players that it was about making good decisions because good decisions will get us through and bad decisions will mean we don’t get a result and that cost us the points.

“I couldn’t see Harrogate scoring until their first goal. When that goes in, you need to regroup and be diligent, but we tried to be clever in the middle of the pitch when we were being pressed and then the ball was turned over and it’s another goal.”