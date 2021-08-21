Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Nobody deserves it more – Dane Van Niekerk hails ‘incredible’ Marizanne Kapp

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 7:48 pm
Oval Invincibles captain Dane Van Niekerk hailed "incredible" wife and teammate Marizanne Kapp for her match-winning performance (Steven Paston/PA)
Oval Invincibles captain Dane Van Niekerk hailed “incredible” wife and teammate Marizanne Kapp for her match-winning performance (Steven Paston/PA)

Oval Invincibles captain Dane Van Niekerk hailed her “incredible” wife and team-mate Marizanne Kapp for her match-winning performance in the inaugural women’s Hundred final.

Kapp, who starred in Friday’s eliminator victory over Birmingham Phoenix, took centre stage again at Lord’s, striking 26 off 14 balls before taking four for nine in her side’s 48-run win over Southern Brave.

Victory meant South African duo Van Niekerk and Kapp, who were married in 2018, have won the Kia Super League, the Australian Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred as team-mates.

Van Niekerk said: “She’s been incredible. I think I’ve said it a couple of times now, she’s a player for the big moments and I’m just very pleased for her.

“I said I’m probably the most proud, or the proudest person in this stadium at the moment. She was out with an injury for a little bit in the tournament and to come back and make such an impact just shows you the quality of the player she is and she’s the most hard-working person I know.

“Nobody deserves it more.

“I was just so proud of her, she’s so humble, she doesn’t understand what impact she made on the game today.”

Marizanne Kapp celebrates catching out Southern Brave's Anya Shrubsole
Marizanne Kapp celebrates catching out Southern Brave’s Anya Shrubsole (Steven Paston/PA)

Southern Brave had gone into the final as favourites having lost just one match in the tournament, but they were bowled out for just 73 when chasing 122 to win.

Kapp removed top three Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley and Gaby Lewis all for ducks as Brave collapsed to 14 for six, then took a catch before rounding off the tournament with the winning wicket.

That came after her and Van Niekerk had both top-scored with 26 while Fran Wilson scored 25 as the Invincibles batted first.

Van Niekerk added: “First of all when she came in with the bat she just struck it so well with (Alice) Capsey, just changed the momentum for us.

“I think Fran did really well and I think they bowled well at us but when Kappie and Capsey came together just like yesterday they changed the momentum for us and I felt like the momentum was in our favour even when they took the wicket off the last ball.

“She comes in with the ball and just bowls like she’s bowling in a Test game and just is swinging the ball and we need to get two slips in a 100-ball game, and I just want to make her understand what she did today and what she did yesterday as well.”

Oval Invincibles players celebrate
Oval Invincibles players celebrate (Steven Paston/PA)

Brave captain Anya Shrubsole said: “It goes without saying it was obviously disappointing. It’s a shame that the worst game we played was in the final.

“It was obviously really disappointing, a huge amount of credit has to go to Dane (Van Niekerk) and the Oval Invincibles.

“I thought they obviously bowled really well up the top there and you’re going to struggle to chase many things down when you’re three down inside 10 balls.”

