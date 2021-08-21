Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Grealish opens City account and stars back Wrexham – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 8:00 pm
Jack Grealish and Danny DeVito (Nick Potts/Ian West/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.

Football

Liverpool’s players were happy with their day’s work.

As were Manchester City’s players, with Jack Grealish on the scoresheet.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was impressed with travelling Everton support.

Junior Firpo is confident wins will come.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney enlisted the support of co-stars including Danny DeVito as the club kicked off their National League campaign.

Romelu Lukaku auditions as a goalkeeper.

Arsenal new boy Martin Odegaard introduced himself to supporters

David Moyes wished Denis Law well after his dementia diagnosis.

Some golden-hour training for Zlatan.

Ander Herrera was pleased with his contribution to PSG’s win.

Stuart Broad was hoping to see Nottingham Forest kickstart their season.

It didn’t happen.

Toby Alderweireld was working up a sweat.

Paralympics

Preparations for the Tokyo Games continued.

Cricket

The Oval Invincibles claimed victory in the augural women’s Hundred final.

KP was at Lord’s.

Formula One

Yuki Tsunoda was enjoying the finer things in life.

McLaren turned the clock back.

Romain Grosjean did a bit of sightseeing.

Basketball

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo changing sports?

Snooker

Mark Williams could hardly contain his excitement ahead of the British Open quarter-finals.

Golf

Andy Murray was tickled by some ‘atrocious’ golf banter.

MMA

Conor McGregor took a trip down memory lane.

