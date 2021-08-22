Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Hibs boss Jack Ross reveals Kevin Nisbet missed Dundee clash due to illness

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 3:41 pm
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet missed his side’s 2-2 draw at Dundee due to illness (Jeff Holmes/PA Images).
Hibernian boss Jack Ross dismissed suggestions that striker Kevin Nisbet is set for a move to Celtic after his side’s 2-2 draw at Dundee.

Nisbet missed the Dundee clash adding fuel to the speculation that he may be heading out of Easter Road with the Hoops’ Leigh Griffiths going in the opposite direction.

But Ross said it was illness that had ruled Nisbet out of the game after watching his side fight back from a goal down to lead 2-1 only for Dundee substitute Paul McGowan to salvage at draw for the home side with a late equaliser.

“Kevin was unwell,” said Ross. “It (Nisbet moving) is not anything we have discussed or considered.

“It is just unfortunate that Kevin is unwell because people jump to conclusions.”

Hibs fell behind to a Jason Cummings goal against Dundee but equalised through Martin Boyle from the penalty spot.

Ryan Porteous fired Hibs ahead with a well-struck volley but the Dark Blues secured a dramatic late draw thanks to McGowan’s header six minutes from time.

Ross admitted that he was disappointed that his side had not been able to hold out for all three points.

“I think at the end of the game we were frustrated because we were ahead and in control.

“Coming away from home and taking something was good but we are frustrated as we felt we would go on and win it from the position we were in.”

Dundee manager James McPake was aggrieved about Hibs’ spotkick, awarded after Christie Elliott was adjudged to have brought down Jamie Murphy, and felt his side could also have come away with the win.

“It wasn’t a penalty,” said McPake. “The contact is outside the box.

“The referee has got a split second to make that decision but he has got to be spot on.

“The first contact is at least a yard outside the box. It’s a pretty simple decision in my opinion.

“I’ve spoken to him. He’s happy with his decision. That’s what they always say so I’m not going to say anything different.”

McPake was pleased to see his side fight back after going behind.

“I feel gutted we’ve not won the game but, at the same time, extremely proud of the resilience that the groups of lads showed once again.”

