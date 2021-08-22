Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Great Britain’s Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever wins world title in Holland

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 4:55 pm
Olympic champion Beth Shriever claimed world championship glory on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Beth Shriever added the world title to her Olympic crown with victory at the women’s BMX Supercross World Championships in Holland on Sunday.

The 22-year-old gold medallist backed up her Tokyo triumph after a three-rider crash put American Alise Willoughby out of the running.

The result saw former teaching assistant Shriever become the first woman to hold both Olympic and world BMX Supercross titles at the same time.

The Briton held off the challenge of Holland’s Judy Baauw and Laura Smulders, who came in second and third.

Her victory in holding off the Dutch pair was all the sweeter given the contest was held in Arnhem.

Shriever could hardly believe what had happened after securing her second major win in just three weeks.

Speaking in a video interview posted by UCI BMX Supercross, she said: “I just went on the outside, just going to see what happens, had an all right start and just dug in.

“I gave it everything I’d got and I’ve come away with another gold medal so could not be happier.”

Shortly after her victory, she posted on Instagram: “Am I in a dream? World champion, what a way to finish the season! #doubledup thanks to everyone who believed in me.”

