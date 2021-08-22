Lukaku on target, while Kane features in Spurs win – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

Romelu Lukaku was on target for Chelsea.

Dele Alli celebrated his first goal of the season.

Harry Kane made his first appearance this campaign.

Brilliant battling win 💪 pic.twitter.com/eomNg50jPm — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 22, 2021

Liverpool were still celebrating Saturday’s win.

Manchester City remembered Vincent Kompany’s arrival.

Everton remembered Rhys Jones.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Rhys Jones today – 14 years on from his tragic passing. You'll never be forgotten, Rhys. 💙 pic.twitter.com/HVZVn8Urth — Everton (@Everton) August 22, 2021

Happy birthday.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan backed The Hundred to get bigger and better.

You may have wanted it to fail but it didn’t .. The 100 was a huge success & will only get bigger & better .. The platform it’s given the women’s game is a game changer !!! 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/Ritf99VFp3 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2021

England turned the clock back.

Day one of THAT Test match and a maiden Test five-wicket haul for @JofraArcher!#OnThisDay in 2019. pic.twitter.com/IU7haOsQ65 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2021

#OnThisDay in 2011, England beat India by an innings and 8 runs at The Oval to complete a 4-0 clean sweep 👊 With the thumping series win, England also climbed to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings and got their hands on the mace for the first time 👏 pic.twitter.com/KVGld9IQTu — ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2021

Paralympics

Preparations for the Tokyo Games continued.

Finally heading out to Tokyo today!! Unbelievably excited to meet up with the rest of the boys! Blessed for this opportunity and going to enjoy every moment! Let’s go make history!#Tokyo2020 #TokyoParalympics #ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/1YiAlgWymw — Lewis (@LewisEdwards_10) August 22, 2021

𝙊𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙨 𝙂𝙤 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙮 𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙛𝙞𝙩 💮🗼Happy Sunday Everyone 😁✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/PmBwjXEkjP — Hollie Arnold MBE (@HollieA2012) August 22, 2021

My final day is almost finished at the holding camp here in Yokohama, I can’t wait to travel up to Tokyo tomorrow and move into the Paralympic village #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/3d6Pu4bIYi — Shaun Connor Burrows 💙 (@shaunburrowst38) August 22, 2021

Nothing will ever beat this view from the Tokyo apartment. Talk about such a reflective sight 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ifo9fywaPD — Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) August 22, 2021

Lovely to be on @SundayBrunchC4 this morning live from Japan & talking all things Paracanoe, thanks from the whole team #cheersTimcheersSimon #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/4YbQgiLYZP — Emma Wiggs MBE (@emwiggsy) August 22, 2021

Tomorrow we move from the holding camp, to the athletes village in #Tokyo. It’s been a great camp, watashitachi o totemo kangei shite kureta borantia ni kansha shimasu. 私たちをとても歓迎してくれたボランティアに感謝します 🇯🇵🏃‍♀️ #Paralympics #ImpossibleToIgnore #WeThe15 pic.twitter.com/9wj0Myqnl2 — Sophie Hahn MBE (@SophieHahnT38) August 22, 2021

Last session in #kawasaki today at the holding camp training track. It’s been a great 10days doing my final preparations and @ParalympicsGB made sure we had 5 ⭐️ facilities to do so! Moving to the athletes village tomorrow- 3 days to go! #Tokyo2020 #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/NPQo3BtFvn — Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL (@HCDream2012) August 22, 2021

2 days until the games begin 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 I’ll be competing in the T54: 29/08/2021400m Heats: 11:43 400m Final: 21:14 02/09/2021800m Heats: 11:49800m Final: 20:32 03/09/2021Universal Relay Heats: 12:10Universal Relay Final: 21:17(Japanese time) pic.twitter.com/wU7uns8xUh — nathan maguire (@nathanmaguire2) August 22, 2021

First swim in the competition pool and just WOW! She is a thing of beauty!! This has to be the nicest pool I’ve ever swam in and I can’t wait to start racing in 4 days time. pic.twitter.com/ta1We3gtDO — Grace Harvey (@graceharvey767) August 22, 2021

All settled in at the village, had to have a gaming corner setup to unwind between games, cardboard bedframe doubles as a desk perfectly!! @ASUS_ROGUK @ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/XFmdTBuJ98 — Lee Manning (@lee_manning) August 22, 2021

Formula One

Mercedes were counting down to the end of the summer break.

As was George Russell with one eye on Spa.

And Ferrari.

Almost time to go again 😁 Ready to give it everything in the final half of 2021 👊#essereFerrari 🔴 #BelgianGP @Charles_Leclerc @Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/DEnckhnaFL — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 22, 2021

Romain Grosjean was enjoying life after F1.

Well that was quite something. Enjoyed some really good moments and some bad marbles out there. Don’t think the standing shows how good our night was. Onto the west coast now pic.twitter.com/62JV5dCxei — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 22, 2021

Mick Schumacher was proud.