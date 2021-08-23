Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Injury rules Mark Wood out of England’s third Test against India

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 10:39 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 10:49 am
Mark Wood is struggling with a shoulder injury (Alastair Grant/PA)
Mark Wood is struggling with a shoulder injury (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mark Wood has been ruled out of England’s third LV= Insurance Test against India with a shoulder injury.

Joe Root’s side were already without Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes and have seen their pace attack further depleted by Wood’s setback.

The Durham quick hurt himself in the field on day four of the defeat at Lord’s, careering into an advertising board attempting to stop a boundary.

He bowled the next day, hitting 90mph, but was advised to stand down after further assessments in Leeds.

No replacement has been called up for Wood, with Craig Overton and Saqib Mahmood already with the squad as back-up seamers.

Both men were put through their paces at nets on Monday morning, with Overton looking to secure a first appearance in almost two years and Mahmood eyeing a potential Test debut.

A statement from the ECB read: “England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder.

“Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s and will not be fit to play at Emerald Headingley starting on Wednesday.

“He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team. The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]