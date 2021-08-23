Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Man City to install statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva outside ground

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 11:03 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 11:15 am
David Silva and Vincent Kompany are to be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium ( Martin Rickett/Nick Potts/PA)
David Silva and Vincent Kompany are to be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium ( Martin Rickett/Nick Potts/PA)

Sculptures of Vincent Kompany and David Silva will be installed outside Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

A third statue – of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero – is set to join them next year with the three players recognised for their “unparalleled contribution to the club’s transformation”.

The trio have been instrumental figures during the golden era City have enjoyed since their takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008.

Kompany is City's most successful captain having lifted four Premier League crowns
Kompany is City’s most successful captain having lifted four Premier League crowns (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Influential Belgium defender Kompany, the club’s most successful captain, was the first of the three to arrive. He signed from Anderlecht – the club he now manages – shortly before the takeover and went on to win 10 major trophies with the club, including four Premier League titles.

He left in the summer of 2019, his parting gift being a stunning and vital long-range winner against Leicester in the penultimate game of a thrilling and ultimately successful title race with Liverpool.

Silva, a world and European champion with Spain, made 436 appearances and scored 77 goals for City after his arrival from Valencia in 2010. Widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players, the playmaker also won four league crowns as well as two FA Cups and five League Cups.

Silva was one of City's most influential players for a decade
Silva was one of City’s most influential players for a decade (Nick Potts/PA)

He left after a decade’s outstanding service to join Real Sociedad after the conclusion of the pandemic-hit 2019-20 season.

The statues of the pair have been made by award-winning, American-based Scottish sculptor Andy Scott, who was only able to meet Kompany and Silva virtually due to the pandemic.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the club’s chairman, said: “Ultimately, Vincent and David do not need statues to enshrine their achievements at Manchester City over the past decade.

Aguero will also have a statue next year
Aguero will also have a statue next year (Tim Goode/PA)

“They are already revered as icons of their generation.

“But what these artworks give us, and generations to come, is the opportunity to be reminded of, and savour, the truly magical moments created by both men.”

Further details of the tribute to Aguero, who left the club at the end of last season, will be revealed in due course. The Argentinian, who is now at Barcelona, scored 260 goals for City between 2011 and 2021 and won the Premier League five times.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]