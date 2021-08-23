Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Becoming unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton ‘dream come true’, says Olympic boxer

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 11:47 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 11:48 am
Ben Whittaker became unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton on Sunday (City of Wolverhampton Council/PA)
Boxer Ben Whittaker has said becoming the unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton for a day was a “dream come true”.

The city’s mayor Greg Brackenridge said the Olympic silver medallist had “earned a day with the mayoral chains” following his performances at the Tokyo Games.

Whittaker said his role for the day involved seeing youngsters at gyms to “hopefully inspire” them to follow in his footsteps.

European Games 2019 – Day Nine
Ben Whittaker with his silver medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 24-year-old received a generous welcome at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux stadium on Sunday as he donned his mayoral chains.

He won silver in Tokyo after losing a split decision to Cuba’s Arlen Lopez in the men’s light-heavyweight final.

Whittaker said: “I’m an Olympic silver medallist but while I was over there I had a laugh and a joke about becoming the mayor.

“And now look, a dream has become a reality and I’m mayor for the day – it’s a good little day.

“It’s been a busy, busy day.

“We’ve been to gyms to see the young generation and hopefully inspire those.

“We’ve taken a few photos, watched (the football), so it’s been a busy day but a good day.

“Hopefully I can be someone to look up to for the young generation.

“There’s so many negative things going on in the whole world so with a bit of positivity, I want to show them that if I can do it, they can do it.

“Hopefully we’ll see a few more Olympic medallists.”

